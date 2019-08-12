Razer Phone 2 drops to its best price yet from $390 while the latest Anker sale is full of deals for back to school. You can also pick up an ASUS Chromebook Flip on sale for $249 at Amazon. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Razer Phone 2 drops to its best price yet

Today you can pick up Razer Phone 2 from $390 at Best Buy and Amazon. There’s both options for fully unlocked and a contract, depending on your needs. It typically sells for $600 or more. Razer Phone 2 offers a 7.2-inch display with 120 Hz refresh rates and support for HDR content. There’s 64 GB of internal storage with support for microSD cards up to 2TB ini size. We loved it in our hands-on review, and it just recently received Android Pie as well.

Anker’s latest Amazon sale includes USB-C gear, projectors, more

Anker is ramping up the discounts in its latest Amazon sale, offering deals on USB-C to Lightning cables, projectors, speakers, and much more. We’re also seeing deals on its Soundcore lineup of headphones and Bluetooth portable speakers. Deals start at $12, and you can find all of our top picks in this coverage over at 9to5Toys.

ASUS Chromebook Flip hits best 2019 price

Amazon offers the ASUS Chromebook Flip 10-inch 2GHz/4GB/16 GB for $249 shipped. That’s a $50 savings off the regular going rate and $1 less than our previous mention. It’s also the second-best price at Amazon of all time. The ASUS Chromebook Flip offers a 360-degree design and a 10-inch display that can convert into a touchscreen tablet. it’s powered by a 2 GHz processor with 16 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM. It includes 100 GB of Google Drive storage.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Hot Wheels id Review: Vintage favorite goes modern with iPhone integration [Video]

Jackery SolarSaga 60W Panel Review: Perfect companion for Explorer 240 [Video]

Jaybird VISTA Review: Hands-on with the latest AirPods competitor [Video]