Since Samsung decided to remove a button from the left side of the Galaxy Note 10, it had to consolidate some features. If you just picked up a Note 10 and just can’t figure out how to turn it off, here’s how to access the power menu.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: How to access the power menu

Tap the Power Menu icon in the notification shade Long-press side key & volume down Change the ‘Side Key’ function

To access the power menu on the Galaxy Note 10, there are three methods available since, by default, the traditional long-press of the power button isn’t available.

The first of these three methods is through the software. In the notification shade, there’s a power icon next to the settings shortcut (pictured below). Tapping that will immediately trigger the full power menu to appear, allowing you to power down, restart, or lock down your phone.

Another option that’s available without changing a single setting is a combination of buttons. By long-pressing the power button and the volume down button at the same time on the Note 10, you’ll be able to pull up the power menu and turn off your phone. Of course, this is easier said than done depending on what hand you hold the device in. Cases may also play a role.

If you don’t want to deal with either of those methods, though, you can also restore the Note 10’s “side key” to a typical button with a quick toggle in the settings. By heading to Settings > Advanced Features > Side Key (pictured below), you can toggle the long-press function for that button between triggering Bixby or pulling up the power menu.

Of course, switching the button to trigger the power menu will also disable access to Bixby, something to keep in mind if you use Samsung’s voice assistant.

