Apple caves, streams annual iPhone event on YouTube for first time

It’s definitely not going to be the most exciting or interesting Apple news of the day (for that you should follow along with our colleagues over at 9to5Mac!), but I think it’s notable nonetheless: Apple is finally streaming its annual iPhone event on Google-owned YouTube.

9to5Mac’s Chance Miller noted that YouTube is likely the easiest way to stream the event for many people in his post on the various ways viewers can tune in today:

The easiest way to stream today’s iPhone 11 event is on YouTube. For the first time ever, Apple is broadcasting its keynote directly on YouTube, which means you can access it from any device with the YouTube app or a browser.

Be sure to check out his rundown if you want to follow along with the iPhone 11 event. Beyond YouTube, you can also stream on Apple’s website directly, on Apple TV, and it’s pretty easy to stream via VLC as well.

Another interesting side effect of the decision to stream on YouTube: Not only can you easily watch the live stream on any device that has a YouTube app (pretty much all of the devices), but it’s also easier than ever to stream to your television or other device via Chromecast. That means you can, for instance, watch the Apple event on Google’s Nest Hub!

Here’s that stream:

9to5Mac will have full coverage of everything Apple announces today at the iPhone 11 event, including the iPhone Pro, Apple Watch, Apple item tracker, and much more. Be sure to follow along on 9to5Mac.com, and give them a follow on Twitter as well.