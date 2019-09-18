The second Android 10-based Oxygen OS Open Beta 2 is now available for the OnePlus 7 Pro, bringing some needed fixes and tweaks.

Officially announced over on the OnePlus forums, we are expecting the full version of Oxygen OS fused with Android 10 to come with the upcoming OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, and this allows you to get a taste of the most recent update ahead of the unveiling — as long as you have the OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro.

The biggest changes are mainly crash fixes for popular apps, although there is some room for a new Wi-Fi icon for Quick Settings. Of course, this is a beta, so stability shouldn’t be expected, and as OnePlus suggests, we wouldn’t recommend running this on your main device. The number of crash fixes definitely suggests that this is mainly a “fix” update rather than adding tons of new features.

Check out the full changelog below to see all of the updates and fixes in this second Android 10 beta for Oxygen OS:

Oxygen OS Open Beta 2 Changelog

System General bug fixes and stability improvements Fixed the crash issue with System UI caused by parallel WhatsApp app Fixed the dark screen issue on the lock screen while accessing Games Fixed issues with Status Bar not displaying UI elements Fixed the crash issue with default OnePlus Gestures Re-designed Wi-Fi icon in Quick Settings Fixed the crash issue with the Fingerprint Unlock Optimized the animation effect when Notification bar is being scrolled upwards



If you are already enrolled, you should receive an OTA notification soon. Alternatively, you can sideload the update over on the dedicated software upgrades page here.

We also believe that the Android 10 Oxygen OS beta should be hitting the OnePlus 6/6T in the next few weeks, as the devices are still running the Android Q Developer Preview.

