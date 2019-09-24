Google today [September 3] announced Android 10’s launch on all Pixel phones. In addition to gesture navigation and system-wide Dark theme, it features the September security patch. If it hasn’t rolled out to your device, Google has posted the official OTA and factory images.

Beta 6 only includes the August security patch, while Google last month posted Android Q Security Release Notes. That broader publication included 2 vulnerabilities relating to the Android runtime, 24 for Framework, and 2 in Library. Media framework lists 68 and System 97.

There is another bulletin today with 13 issues resolved in the Android 10 September patch dated 2019-09-01 and 36 for 2019-09-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

In the Android Security & Privacy 2018 Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

According to Google, there were “no reports of active customer exploitation or abuse of these newly reported issues.” The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists 103 security fixes.

The full download and OTA links for the Android 10 September security patch are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory or OTA image.

Update 9/23: Google has released a new build of Android 10 for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL. “C3” is appended to the build number, bringing the total for each phone to three. It’s likely a new carrier variant.

Update 9/24: In addition to Google posting new images yesterday, a QP1A.190711.020.C3 OTA is rolling out today. Some Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a users already on the Android 10 September security patch are receiving an over 1GB update with the full OS release notes attached. Others are just seeing a 2.4MB OTA that “fixes critical bugs.”

Android 10:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: