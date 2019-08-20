Google publishes Android Q Security Release Notes

The public release of Android Q is officially a “few weeks away,” and Google is gearing up for the launch. “Android version Q Security Release Notes” published today detail the vulnerabilities addressed by the upcoming version of the OS.

These “Security Release Notes” were published to the 2019 Android Security Bulletins list that’s usually updated on the first Monday of every month. Appearing as the very last entry, this document is formatted in a similar manner. An “Announcements” section states how:

The issues described in this document are addressed as part of Android Q. This information is provided for reference and transparency.

We would like to acknowledge and thank the security research community for their continued contributions towards securing the Android ecosystem.

A new security patch level of 2019-09-01 is mentioned even though Android Q Beta 6 devices today are still on August 2019. Google notes how “Android Q, as released on AOSP, has a default security patch level of 2019-09-01.”

Android Q, as released on AOSP, has a default security patch level of 2019-09-01. Android devices running Android Q and with a security patch level of 2019-09-01 or later address all issues contained in these security release notes.

However, the fact that Android Q is running the September security patch should not be surprising as Google has been targeting Q3 2019 since March for a public launch.

There are 2 vulnerabilities relating to the Android runtime, 24 as part of Framework, and 2 in Library. Media framework lists 68 and System 97. All entries are classified as “Moderate” severity.

