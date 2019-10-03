For those of you in the United States, Samsung Pay just got heaps more enticing as you can now transfer money to people in 47 countries around the world.

Samsung has announced a partnership with Finablr to provide global payment services to those already signed up and using the contactless payment platform. If you have the app already on your Samsung phone, you will have access right away.

What’s more, you don’t have to do a great deal. Your existing debit or credit card will work with the new Samsung Pay Money Transfer service within the mobile payment application.

This move actually makes Samsung Pay the first mobile payment platform in the United States to natively support cross-border, international money transfers and payments. Finablr also uses Travelex to help power the cross border payments to specific currencies and nations. It also will make it a whole lot easier to pay friends, colleagues and more from your phone so long as they live in one of the qualifying nations.

Those include Mexico, Canada, the UK, and China to name just a few. The entire list can be seen over on the Travelex website. To make things even easier all service fees and exchange rates can be viewed from within the app for more transparency — helping you save money on your money transfers.

Samsung has also confirmed that the cross-border payment transfer system is set to roll out to more nations from 2020. At present, any payments or transfers will be one-way, from US accounts to those internationally. Hopefully, for those of us in the rest of the world, support comes soon.

More on Samsung:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: