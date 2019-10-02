After a slight delay, Android Auto Wireless is now compatible with select Samsung Galaxy phones.

Google had originally claimed that Android Auto would be compatible with any Android phone running at least Android Pie but unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case. At present, only Google’s own Pixel line plus the Nexus 5X and 6P have been able to use the wireless in-car entertainment control system.

It appears that we are now finally seeing support rollout to selected Samsung Galaxy devices (via Android Police). If you own a Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+, S9/S9+, or S10/S10+ then you’ll be able to use the wireless phone control system in its entirety.

It’s also worth noting that Note 8, Note 9, and Note 10 devices are also now compatible. Otherwise, you’ll need to plug in to get the same functionality.

Naturally, you’ll need to have an in-car entertainment system that supports this wireless mode. With prices over the $500 mark, going wire-free in your car might cost a little more than you might have bargained for. But it is great news if you do happen to have a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone and Android Auto in-car head unit.

That does mean that you can now control almost all aspects of your phone from the head unit within your car entertainment system. It’s much safer than using an in-car phone holder, plus you get the benefits of a larger display and full voice controls.

