Android Auto’s new redesign surfaces all compatible apps on your homescreen, and that can feel understandably cluttered at times. Now, the latest update to Android Auto is preparing homescreen customization and more.

Media notifications added to the notifications tab

Rolling out now, Android Auto v4.7 doesn’t change much for the end user. There’s a new toggle in the settings that turns on media notifications within the Android Auto notification tab. That notification tab was just added in the latest redesign, and having media notifications appear there should be handy for any apps that don’t natively support Android Auto.

Android Auto prepares homescreen customization

Beyond that, there are strings in this version of the app that hint at coming homescreen customization for Android Auto’s launcher. This, however, would only be to hide icons on the homescreen. There’s nothing just yet that hints at wallpapers or any further customization to the launcher.

<string name=”settings_customize_app_launcher_change_toast”>Reconnect to update screen</string> <string name=”settings_customize_app_launcher_descriptionChoose which apps show up in Android Auto</string> <string name=”settings_customize_app_launcher_titleCustomize launcher</string>

New in-app tutorial

It appears that Google is also adding a new in-app tutorial for the new Android Auto experience. The strings mention that this is a “first run” experience, which means it will probably be similar to the current Android Auto tutorial.

<string name=”applauncher_education_first_run”>Find your apps</string> <string name=”applauncher_education_nth_run”>Find your apps</string> <string name=”assistant_education_tooltip_copy_0”>To use voice, tap the mic</string> <string name=”assistant_education_tooltip_copy_1”>To use voice, tap the mic or say \u201cHey Google\u201d</string> <string name=”assistant_education_tooltip_copy_2”>To use voice, tap mic or press talk button</string> <string name=”assistant_education_tooltip_copy_3”>To use voice, tap the mic or press the talk button</string> <string name=”assistant_education_tooltip_copy_4”>To use voice, tap mic or press button on steering wheel</string> <string name=”assistant_education_tooltip_copy_5”>For voice, tap mic or press and hold talk button</string> <string name=”assistant_education_tooltip_copy_6”>To use voice, tap the mic or press and hold the talk button</string> <string name=”assistant_education_tooltip_copy_7”>For voice, tap mic or press and hold button on steering wheel</string>

How to update?

Android Auto 4.7 is rolling out now via the Play Store.

