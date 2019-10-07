October security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images & OTAs live

Android 10 is seeing its first — major — post-launch update with the October security patch. This release today is rolling out to all Pixel phones and includes the usual set of bug fixes.
There are 8 issues resolved in the October security patch dated 2019-10-01 and 19 for 2019-10-05. Vulnerabilities range from Moderate to Critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.
In the Android Security & Privacy 2018 Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.
This October security patch address an issue on the original Pixel and Pixel 2 discovered by Google’s Project Zero team that could give attackers full device control if a malicious app is installed.
The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists 3 security fixes and 8 functional updates.
The full download and OTA links for the August security patch are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory or OTA image.
Android 10
- Pixel 3a XL: Android 10 — QP1A.191005.007 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 3a: Android 10 — QP1A.191005.007 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 3 XL: Android 10 — QP1A.191005.007— Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 3: Android 10 — QP1A.191005.007— Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 2 XL: Android 10 — QP1A.191005.007.A1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 2: Android 10 — QP1A.191005.007.A1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel XL: Android 10 —QP1A.191005.007.A1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel: Android 10 — QP1A.191005.007.A1 — Factory Image — OTA
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: