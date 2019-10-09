Samsung has been teasing its Android 10 beta over the past few days, hinting at an imminent launch. Now, there’s evidence that points toward the Galaxy S10 Android 10 beta launching as soon as October 10.

AllAboutSamsung reports that the One UI 2.0/Android 10 beta program will begin on October 10 at least in Germany. Samsung often uses Germany to kick off betas or other rollouts, such as with the Galaxy S9’s Pie beta last year.

However, we have to warn you that this news should be taken with a grain of salt. The information is primarily sourced from support agents which, generally speaking, have a hit-or-miss track record. Germany’s support agents, however, do seem to be more reliable, as last year this same source was correct regarding the Galaxy S9’s beta launch.

Samsung confirmed that the beta program would support the Galaxy S10 series including the S10, S10+, and S10e as well. The Galaxy Note 10 will likely follow at a later date, with older models perhaps also eventually joining the program.

When the program does extend to the United States, it seems that it will work on Galaxy S10 models that run on Sprint and T-Mobile alongside unlocked models. Most likely, the beta program won’t kick off in the United States at the same time as Germany.

