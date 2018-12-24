Official Android Pie update now rolling out to Galaxy S9 family in some regions

Android Pie has been in beta for the Samsung Galaxy S9 for the past few weeks. Just ahead of Christmas, though, it seems Samsung has launched the rollout of the stable version of Pie just a bit earlier than expected.

First spotted by SamMobile, Samsung has apparently launched the rollout of the stable version of its Android Pie update for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. This official update isn’t all that different from the beta, bringing along with it Google’s various changes such as Adaptive Battery. Most importantly, though, it brings Samsung’s overhauled One UI design language.

Notably, Samsung originally said that this update wouldn’t arrive on its devices until January of 2019. While we’re barely a week out from the New Year, it’s impressive to see the company delivering on the promised update earlier than expected.

Granted, that does come with a caveat. So far, the rollout is restricted to just a handful of regions. This includes Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates. Presumably, the update will be heading to more regions including the United States within the next couple of days. The Note 9 will also likely follow closely behind with its own official update.

To check for an update on your device, head to Settings > Software Update > Download updates manually.

