Nvidia GeForce Now is available for download on Android [Download]

Nvidia’s GeForce Now game streaming service has made the jump from PC to Android and is downloadable now.

While it could be considered a competitor to the upcoming Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now relies heavily on your gaming PC or laptop to stream your local library to your device via an internet connection. As part of your subscription, you can also stream titles from the cloud — with tons of PC titles included.

It was confirmed in August that we would see GeForce now on Android phones and tablets, but the app has beaten Stadia to almost all devices outside of the Pixel stable. Unlike Stadia, you can access your existing library of games, and even link to platforms such as Epic Games and Steam for even more titles to choose from.

When streaming from the cloud, Nvidia’s RTX card-powered online servers take care of the grunt work. That means your smartphone can mimic the performance of a high-end gaming rig without the required hardware. Performance is based on data connection speed.

You should be able to download the GeForce Now app on your Android devices (running Android 5.0+) from the Google Play Store over the coming days. It only appears to be working for Korean users right now. You can, however, grab the app from APK Mirror and sideload to enjoy your PC games on the move.

Naturally, you might want to play titles using a gamepad rather than the touchscreen on your device. Many games simply won’t be that much fun using the touchscreen rather than dedicated hardware buttons. Certain Steam titles are also not supported or might experience some issues, so don’t be alarmed if your entire library is not visible or playable.

Given that the Nvidia GeForce Now service is still in beta, don’t expect everything to be perfect on your Android phone or tablet. You will also need a previously activated GeForce Now account from your PC or Mac. If you don’t have one, you’ll have to sign up at www.geforcenow.com and join the waitlist.

More on Android:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: