Sling TV launches free content for Android, Android TV apps

Sling TV, one of the biggest YouTube TV competitors, has just announced that it is bringing free content to its apps on Android and Android TV.

Starting today, Android and Android TV users can download the Sling TV app to access a collection of completely free content. This content includes free episodes of some TV shows including Hell’s Kitchen, 3rd Rock from the Sun, The Illusionist, and others.

While the content array is limited, there’s no credit card information at all needed to set up the free content and, when the time comes, users can opt to subscribe to Sling TV by setting up an account. Sling is available on Android and Android TV through the Play Store.

