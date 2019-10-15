The Made by Google event is just minutes away, bringing with it the proper reveal of the latest Google and Nest hardware. However, we need not wait for the event to learn about the pricing of some of these devices or even plunk down a pre-order, as B&H Photo has already listed the Google Pixel 4, Pixelbook Go, Nest Mini, and Nest WiFi on their storefront.

B&H Photo is one of the better retailers out there for electronics of all varieties, and they’re just as ready for today’s Made by Google event as we are. This morning, their website has been updated with the latest Google products.

As we’ve already noted the Google Pixel 4 has been officially priced starting at $799, going up to $899 with 128GB storage, and the Pixel 4 XL starts at $899 and tops out at $999 for 128GB storage.

Many models of Pixelbook Go have also been listed on the site, confirming the final unknown detail about the device, the pricing. We now know that the basic M3 model of Google Pixelbook Go will start at $649, and range all the way up to $1399 for an i7 model with 16GB of RAM.

We’re not sure yet if this more expensive model also features the 4K Ultra HD screen option that we know the Pixelbook Go will offer. B&H has also not yet uploaded renders of the Pixelbook Go, preventing us from getting a better look at the Just Black model. Interestingly, the site does not yet list the Not Pink model.

The Nest Mini is the next device up, with B&H confirming that the speaker — oddly listed as a “2nd Generation” Google Home Mini — will ring in at $49. The store has provided renders of the device in four colorways, Chalk, Charcoal, “Como Blue,” and “Campari.”

Moving on, we have the Google Nest WiFi Router and Nest WiFi Point, which are priced at $269 for a Router + Point combo, $349 for a Router and two Points, or $169 for a standalone router. The site also confirms all of the available colors for the devices.

Updating…