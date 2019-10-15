Over the weekend a source at Best Buy told us that the Pixel 4 XL could start at an eye-watering $999. Now, just a day before the launch event, a new report claims much more reasonable pricing for the Pixel 4 series.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Citing a carrier source, Droid-Life claims that Google’s pricing for the Pixel 4 will start at $799 for the smaller, base 64GB model. On top of that, the Pixel 4 XL will charge $100 more for the same storage tier. Unfortunately, there’s no word on how the price will go up for the 128GB model.

[Update 10/15]: Just hours ahead of the official Pixel 4 unveil, the B&HPhoto has essentially confirmed the pricing with pre-orders opening at $799 for the base Pixel 4, while the Pixel 4 XL is set at $899 — with 64 and 128GB models available.

It’s also worth noting that the ‘Oh so Orange’ looks as though it is only available in the 64GB flavor from B&H.

At least you can now relax and enjoy the livestream if you were planning on getting a pre-order in right after the event. Happy Pixel 4 day everyone!

If that sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the same pricing Google offered up for the Pixel 3 series last year. While it’s still a hefty price to pay, a $799 starting price tag is much more tolerable for what the Pixel 4 has to offer. In this case, we’re a little glad to see that our source was a bit off.

Based on the Pixel 3’s price structure, the Pixel 4 will likely charge an extra $100 for a higher storage tier. If so, that would also explain the $999 price point in Best Buy’s system.

It’s still possible this number could be incorrect, but it seems legitimate and Droid-Life is confident in their source. We’ll find out for sure in less than 24 hours. Stay tuned for our full coverage.

thought: looking vs apple, Google's pricing is actually really competitive. you've got 11 at $699 and 11 pro at $999, where Pixel is 3a at $399 and 4 at $799. that's really not bad. https://t.co/H0gnFYoThO — Ben Schoon (@NexusBen) October 14, 2019

More on Pixel 4:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: