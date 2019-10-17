Earlier this morning, the Shield TV Pro popped up on Amazon with Dolby Vision support and a new remote. The second Nvidia device rumored for this year has now leaked from Newegg in an interesting circular stick-esque form factor.

The non-Pro and presumably entry-level streamer from Nvidia is just called the “Shield TV” on this early retail listing. It’s a small tube that spans 6.5 inches with ports and venting jam-packed into both flat surfaces. One side features a recessed HDMI and microSD card slot, while the other is home to power and Ethernet. Nvidia describes the “stealth” design as helping the device “disappear behind your entertainment center.”

All-New Design? The new SHIELD TV is compact, stealth, and designed to disappear behind your entertainment center, right along with your cables. With Gigabit Ethernet, dual-band AC Wi-Fi, a built-in power supply, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion, it is powerful, feature-packed, and built for behind-the-scenes brilliance. The all-new remote is more advanced than ever with motion-activated, backlit buttons — including a user-customizable button. With voice control, Bluetooth, IR control for your TV, and a built-in lost remote locator, you have the most advanced remote yet.

This Nvidia Shield TV stick is powered by an Nvidia Tegra X1+ processor that touts 25% faster performance, while allowing for 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and Atmos support. It weighs only 4.83 oz and features 8 GB of internal storage — half of the Pro — though it can obviously be expanded.

Like the Pro, it features the new triangle-shaped remote with motion-activated backlit buttons and more dedicated keys, as well as a Netflix shortcut, than the original. Pricing for this Nvidia Shield TV stick is CAD $199 on Newegg Canada or about USD $150. [Update: This listing has been removed.]

