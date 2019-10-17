The Nvidia Shield TV is easily our favorite way to use Android TV and rumors have been swirling for weeks about a successor. Today, that successor broke cover on Amazon in the form of the “Nvidia Shield TV Pro.” Here’s what’s new.

It’s yet to be officially announced, but this new Nvidia Shield TV Pro includes a lot of improvements over the previous generation that also addresses a lot of complaints. Spotted on Amazon, the listing confirms just about everything about the new product.

The design of the set-top box itself is essentially unchanged from the previous model with its green accent light, 2 USB ports on the back, Ethernet, and HDMI for connecting to a TV. With this new generation, the biggest improvements to the hardware seem to come from the remote control.

Instead of the super-slim, easily lost design of the previous generation, the new Shield TV has a larger form factor that has more physical buttons and a triangular design. There’s a dedicated microphone button for Google Assistant and also a new button for launching Netflix.

Further, there are physical buttons for volume controls, power, and play/pause. There’s also a mention of a “lost remote locator,” but that may be tied to software. This new remote also uses standard batteries instead of the “coin” battery.

In terms of the specs, Nvidia Shield TV Pro uses an updated Tegra X1+ processor along with 3GB of RAM. There’s still just 16GB of storage, but that’s easily upgraded with the USB ports and a flash drive. Nvidia says the new processor should be about 25% faster.

Perhaps the biggest upgrade, though, is the long-awaited arrival of Dolby Vision support. Nvidia touted HDR on the previous Shield, but users have been clamoring for Dolby Vision support for quite some time now and we’re glad to see it’s finally here.

Dolby Vision – Atmos. Bring your home theater to life with Dolby Vision HDR, and surround sound with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus—delivering ultra-vivid picture quality and immersive audio.

Pricing for the Nvidia Shield TV Pro here on Amazon is listed at $199, a slight $20 increase over the previous Shield + Remote bundle. The Amazon listing says it will ship on October 28th. We’ve reached out to Nvidia for comment and the listing has since been pulled.

