LG’s track record with major Android updates isn’t exactly great, but the company is getting started on its Android 10 update. This week, it announced a beta program for Android 10 on the LG G8 ThinQ.

Starting in South Korea, the LG G8 ThinQ will be getting Android 10 in beta ahead of a full rollout that will come… eventually. LG doesn’t mention exactly when it plans to roll out Android 10 on a wider scale, but this beta program will also be coming to the LG V50 ThinQ next month.

In a press release, LG explains that this new update will deliver features including Google’s new gesture navigation, dark mode, and some of the company’s own UI enhancements. A leak earlier this month offered a sneak peek at the update.

Again, there’s no timeline for this beta or the stable update rolling out publicly aside from “2020,” but LG mentions that it is starting this beta now to help “recover trust” from customers. That’s something the company definitely needs to do, as with the Pie update, it took over 250 days for a single update to be rolled out, and even then, updates were very slow compared to the competition. This year, Samsung is well on track to deliver Android 10 ahead of LG, too.

