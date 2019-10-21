Despite being over three years old at this point, the Samsung Galaxy S7 is now receiving the October 2019 security patch.

Considering that there are a ton of newer handsets that haven’t even received the September 2019 security patch, we have to give Samsung kudos for ensuring that those holding on to the former flagship gets the protection they sorely need.

The October 2019 security patch is heading out to Galaxy S7 owners right now in Colombia, Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Chile, Paraguay, and Brazil with firmware version G930FXXS6ESJA (via SamMobile).

It’s worth noting that the patch is only currently available for the standard Samsung Galaxy S7. That means no update is rolling out for the S7 Edge as yet — although we expect it to come to the curved display device in the coming days. We also don’t have a timeframe for when the patch will roll out beyond the confirmed nations but we also expect that localizations are ongoing.

Be sure to head to your system Settings > Software update section to see if the OTA update is waiting for you to download and install. Alternatively, if you have seen the October 2019 security patch on your Samsung Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

