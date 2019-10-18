The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are fantastic smartphones with a truly gorgeous design that you might want to protect with a case or multiple cases.

Considering just how much screen is on display and how expensive the Galaxy Note 10 is to buy, making sure it is protected well while retaining functionality is a must.

Having had the device for just over a month, we’ve looked into some of the best cases on the market so that your prized possession is kept in one piece, while also looking — and feeling — good.

We’re aware that everyone has different budgets and expectations in a smartphone protective cover. So for that reason, this relatively small selection includes an option at almost all price brackets. All have been tested thoroughly to ensure that your Note 10 is safe, sound, and secure.

Incipio DualPro

My favorite case for overall protection, the Incipio DualPro in the ‘Iron Man’ red is an awesome accessory for Marvel fans out there. With a dual-layer silicone inner and plastic outer shell, you get soft internal protection but a rigid layer that protects against bumps, drops, and scrapes.

The raised lip around the edges and sides of the Note 10 display also gives me confidence that should I drop my device, it will be unscathed. I am a sucker for good button cutouts or covers and the Incipio DualPro duly delivers. The rubber texture makes pressing the left-sided buttons that little bit easier than if the case edges were recessed.

Spigen Liquid Air

Slim, smart, and at a price that makes it all the more palatable. The Spigen Liquid Air case has to be considered a go-to case for Galaxy Note 10 fans around the globe.

The textured back not only looks good, but it also gives you extra grip in your palm. It reminds me of a car tire, which is no bad thing. Like any and all Spigen cases, it is laser cut to precision and has superb button covers and cutouts for important ports and the SPen.

Bodyguardz Ace Pro

Having never tried a Bodyguardz case before I was impressed with the Ace Pro as a semi-clear option for those that might not have opted for the more ‘garish’ Note 10 colors.

The smoke gray color might not be to some tastes but the soft plastic and textured edges give a ton of edge grip. I actually quite like the more rectangular camera cut-out too as it differentiates it from other similar designs out there.

What I think makes them more compelling is the fact that all Bodyguardz cases come with lifetime guarantees on top of that superb protection.

Caseology Skyfall

If you want a clear case, the Caseology Skyfall is my pick for the best clear case for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. With a two-piece structure, you get a firm clear case with added edge rigidity in the form of a black plastic clip-on frame.

Being able to see the back of that glorious Aura Glow multi-tonal design while simultaneously having superb overall protection is why the Skyfall case from Caseolgy should be near the top of your shopping list if you want a neat clear case that just gets the job done.

Snakehive Flip Cover

If you want a more high-end combo case for your Galaxy Note 10, then the leather Snakehive Flip Cover might be a solid choice. You can pick up the case in several suede colors — and all are genuine leather.

Clasp your Note 10 into the inner silicone cover and then you’ve got a flip wallet that protects your smartphone but also doubles as your wallet — minimizing your everyday carry quite considerably. Having a flip cover also means your display is well protected at all times.

There is enough room for three credit cards and a bill slot for any cash you’re carrying. It’s a standard design but it’s neat, well made and the suede leather texture feels premium, to say the least.

