The latest iteration of ultra-slim OxygenOS version 10.0.4 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro with mostly optimizations and device enhancements.

OnePlus has pinpointed India as a core target market, and this recent update reflects that with some regional exclusive features for Indian OnePlus fans. The OxygenOS 10.0.4 update was confirmed on the official OnePlus Forums and brings some translation accuracy improvements, stability enhancements for calls, mobile data and network connections, and general device bug fixes, while it also adds an India-exclusive Cloud Service for the Gallery app.

The Cloud Service is essentially Google Photos Lite, giving OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro owners in India the ability to back up photos and videos to cloud storage, saving local storage space. You’ll get 5 GB of free cloud storage to keep your most important photos saved remotely for access when you need them.

We’ve seen OnePlus continually take community feedback on board to enhance the entire camera experience, with the OxygenOS 10.0.4 added yet more enhancements. The front-facing camera gets some improvements when used at night, which should be a big bonus for selfie fans.

At just 99 MB, the OTA isn’t the most comprehensive, but it is a nice iterative update that will be really welcome for Indian OnePlus fans and prospective OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro owners.

OxygenOS 10.0.4 for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro changelog

System Optimized translation accuracy Optimized overall communication (network, phone calls, mobile data) performance General bug fixes and improvements Added Cloud Service for Gallery (India only)

Camera Optimized quality of the front camera for better pictures at night



You should see the OTA file hitting your devices over the coming days, with the OxygenOS 10.0.4 update rolling out incrementally. We still don’t know when these fixes and improvements will head to the OnePlus 7 series, but we hope they do so in the coming days.

