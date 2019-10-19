OnePlus has proved one of the fastest OEMs to push updates to Android 10, and today it’s delivering the first beta for that update to its OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

Launched just last year, it comes as no surprise that these smartphones are also being updated to Android 10. After all, some of OnePlus’ older devices were updated for longer than anyone expected.

Alongside the launch of the OnePlus 7T last month, the company also laid out its roadmap for older devices to get Android 10. The OnePlus 6, 6T, 5, and 5T are all being updated over the course of the next few months, and that’s today starting with the 6 and 6T.

The first Open Beta update to Android 10 is now available for download from the OnePlus forums for both the OnePlus 6 and 6T. This update might not be as stable as a normal system OTA, so you’ll want to be careful if you do decide to install it.

The update won’t be available via a traditional OTA either, as you’ll need to sideload it either manually from a computer or using OnePlus’ built-in installer tool on the device. Importantly, this update is only available for non-carrier variants of the device. Notably, this build comes with all the usual goodies from OxygenOS alongside system-wide dark mode, new gesture navigation, and more.

Changelog System Upgraded to Android 10 Brand new UI design Enhanced location permissions for privacy New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Full Screen Gestures Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Smart display Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Smart Display)

Message Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings -Blocking settings)



