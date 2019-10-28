We already knew that Tile Bluetooth trackers were set to get more direct Google Assistant integration. Well, now the feature is live.

This means you can ask your Google Assistant to find or “ring” your Tile tracker (via Android Police). Should you have a Tile tracker and want to link it directly to your Google Home account, it’s now a simple process to get them talking to one another.

Linking is very much the same as it would be with many other third-party compatible devices and services. Just open up the Google Home app, add a new device, and then find Tile from the list of Google Assistant compatible services — sign in and all of your Tile trackers will be imported into your Home account view.

The official Google support pages and Tile support pages have now been updated to give you a helping hand if you do encounter issues when linking your accounts.

One weird quirk that might be confusing at first is the ability to assign a room to each of your Tile trackers. Now, that seems a little short-sighted if you are planning on slapping a tracker on luggage or in your wallet. So, yeah, maybe create an extra room to “house” your stuff?

Previously, you would have had to use to “Google talk to Tile” activation phrase. This new direct integration means that you can ask the Assistant to simply “ring your luggage” or ask, “Where are my keys?” which is far faster.

It also will work across all of your Google Home and Nest smart displays and speakers — no matter which version you happen to have.

