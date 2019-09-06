Apple at its iPhone 11 event next week is widely expected to release its own tracker that can be placed on frequently lost items. This comes to the detriment of Tile, with the longtime company today announcing that more direct integration with Google Assistant is coming later this year.

Tile already has an Assistant app — or Action on Google — that allows users to ask their phone for the location of saved objects like keys or luggage. The upcoming integration does not require a phone to work, with Tile commands working independently on any device with Assistant.

Google Assistant will “connect directly with and ring lost items,” and become “an additional hub that can ring your lost Tile.” According to the company, this setup will all-around be “faster and more reliable.”

Tile specifically wants to “improve in-home finding” capabilities with this Google Assistant integration, thus making the feature ideal for Smart Displays and Home speakers.

The Google Assistant will support Tile’s voice-enabled “direct ring” technology, allowing the platform to connect directly with and ring lost items for a faster and more reliable result. The process is very similar to executing any other smart home Action with the Assistant.

Tile’s more direct Google Assistant integration will “launch later this year.” Over the past several days, Tile has been preemptively gearing up for Apple’s upcoming announcement. However, that competing device will presumably only work on iOS devices, leaving a big market for Android users.

