A truly stunning part of Google’s Pixel 4 is the ability to capture images of the stars with excellent detail and minimal work. Now, older devices including the original Pixel and Pixel 2 can also capture the stars with an unofficial astrophotography port.

Talented developers over on the XDA Forums have managed to modify the Google Camera app for the original Pixel, Pixel XL, as well as both second-generation Pixels. Available now, the updated app is based on Google Camera 7.2 and delivers several new features to the older Google phones.

Obviously, the biggest feature here is the arrival of astrophotography on devices such as the Pixel 2. However, it should be noted that because of hardware improvements on the Pixel 4 such as the new Neural Core as well as the secondary sensor, the results here aren’t nearly as good. Android Police took the app for a test drive recently on a Pixel 2 XL and the results were less than impressive. Granted, those were in less than ideal conditions.

Beyond astrophotography, this GCam port also brings Super Res Zoom to Pixel 2 and Pixel as well as improving the feature on Pixel 3. It also enables focus options in Night Sight, enables synthetic fill flash, and more. The full changelog is below and the app is available for download on XDA Forums.

* Enable Astro mode for Pixel 1 & 2 * Enable Focus options in Night Sight (along with “infinity” – may be same as far) * Modded lib for Learned Depth in Portrait Mode (Pixel 2) * Enable Super Res Zoom while zoomed or in Night Sight (no zoom required) – this is like Pixel 3 stock * Enable auto timer (photobooth), it’s in the selfie camera in the Timer options * Enable synthetic fill flash for Pixel 2 and enable SFF in Camera mode for 3a

