The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G won’t get Android 10 until Q1 2020

With news that T-Mobile is set to be the only carrier getting the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren at launch in the US, it’s a shame to hear that the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is being left behind somewhat as Android 10 is not expected to come to the device until Q1 2020.
Considering that the 4G-only OnePlus 7 Pro has had the full update since September 2019, this isn’t exactly welcome news for those that have the 5G version. OnePlus confirmed a potential Q1 2020 release timeframe over on a complaint post at the lack of Android 10 on the official OnePlus forums (via XDA-Developers).
Global Community Manager David Y also stated that Android 10 is set to come to the EE version of the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G in Q1 2020. That is great news for those of you in the UK with the handset but it’s actually unclear if this includes Sprint in the US — or what it means for the rest of the world.
The biggest downside is that this is still a ‘window’ for the update too. It could be anywhere from the beginning of the year to the end of March. Considering the higher entry cost of the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, it’s really disappointing that the level of support and wait for Android 10 is far below that of the non-5G models.
While the full Android 10 OTA brings a ton of changes, it still seems odd that the wait has been so long. If you have the 5G OnePlus 7 Pro, let us know what you’re thinking of this news down in the comments section below.
