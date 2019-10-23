The OnePlus 7T made its debut in the US last week, but the slightly upgraded OnePlus 7T Pro isn’t coming here. Today, though, T-Mobile has announced that it will get the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition sometime later this year.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Previously expected to come to Verizon, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition is the same orange/black design we saw on the standard McLaren earlier this month, but with the needed radios for 5G connectivity.

Specifically, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition will support 5G over 600 MHz spectrum instead of the mmWave technology being used by Verizon and AT&T. This should help the device pick up 5G connectivity from a broader range with a stronger connection despite slightly slower speeds.

T-Mobile says that the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition will be exclusive to its network when it debuts later this year, meaning we don’t expect it to arrive on Verizon at any point. Pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet. Notably, this is the second OnePlus 5G device to arrive in the US following one release on Sprint.

Pre-registration is now open.

OnePlus and T-Mobile today unveiled the new OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren and announced the Un-carrier will be the ONLY place in the U.S. to get this 5G superphone. T-Mobile also announced plans to cover 200 million people with 5G on 600 MHz before the end of this year, accelerating the Un-carrier’s 5G rollout and making T-Mobile the country’s first 5G network expected to deliver nationwide 5G coverage and service — an important foundation for broad and deep 5G for All from New T-Mobile. … and in areas yet to get 5G, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren absolutely flies on T-Mobile’s LTE network with all the latest speed boosting technologies. Pricing and availability details will be available later this year.

More on OnePlus:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: