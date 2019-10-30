Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is on sale at Amazon alongside Leviton’s Assistant-enabled smart switches. Anker’s annual Halloween sale rounds out the best deals in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab S6 gets first discount

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 128GB for $600. Usually selling for $650, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen since debuting back in July. So if you’re looking to bring home the latest from Samsung at a discount, now’s your chance. Featuring a 10.5-inch WQXGA AMOLED panel, Samsung has baked a fingerprint sensor into the display. Included alongside with the tablet is the S-Pen, which combines with an enhanced 2-in-1 DeX experience for desktop usage. You can learn more in our launch coverage.

Command Leviton’s Decora Light Switch with Alexa + Assistant

Amazon currently offers the Leviton Decora Smart In-Wall Light Switch for $32. Usually selling for $45, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new 2019 all-time low. Leviton’s Wi-Fi in-wall light switch sports a hub-less design that integrates into your smart home without needing any additional hardware. Despite that, it still works with Alexa and Assistant, giving you the flexibility to integrate this switch into a variety of setups. There’s also scheduling functionality and more to take advantage of.

Anker’s Halloween sale delivers deals on the latest tech

Anker’s annual Halloween sale is now live over at Amazon with fresh discounts on smartphone accessories, home theater tech, and more. The usual free shipping requirements are in place here for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Anker PowerWave 10W Qi Base Pad for $16. That’s good for a $6 savings from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Anker’s latest wireless charging pad offers a sleek low-profile design, up to 10W charging speeds, and an LED indicator to relay that your phone is powering up. Shop the rest of Anker’s Halloween sale right here.

A $50 discount brings Samsung’s Galaxy A50 to a new low

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB US Edition Android Smartphone for $300. Usually selling for $350, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and a new Amazon all-time low. Having just been released last month, Samsung’s new Galaxy A50 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Like many modern smartphones, its screen suffers from a notch which houses a 25MP camera. There’s also a fingerprint sensor built into the display and around back you’ll find a triple-camera array comprised of the main 25MP, 123-degree 8MP and 5MP depth sensors. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Grab two Aukey 90-Degree USB-C cables for $9

Aukey Direct is currently offering a two-pack of its Braided Nylon 3.3-Foot 90-Degree USB-C Cables for $9. Normally selling for $13, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. Featuring the unique 90-degree connector, Aukey’s USB-C cables make it easy to use your device while its charging without putting strain on the cord. Each of the two included cables is also wrapped in braided nylon, which offers further protection when they’re placed in your bag or just left around the house.

