Every device launch is accompanied by an initial set of bugs and others problems, with the latest Made by Google phones being no exception. The first Pixel 4 update today with the November security patch lets the Smooth Display work in more conditions, while Google touts “camera quality improvements.”

This month’s Pixel Update Bulletin lists six “Functional patches” in total. “Smooth Display improvements” are exclusive to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Categorized under “Display/Graphics,” this presumably allows the 90Hz Smooth Display to work in more brightness settings.

It quickly emerged after launch that the Pixel 4’s screen refreshes at 60Hz when brightness falls under 75%. However, bright enough ambient lighting allows 90Hz regardless of the hard slider requirement. Google announced last month that it was already planning to let 90Hz work in more brightness conditions.

Meanwhile, Google touts “Camera quality improvements” for the new devices, while there is now “additional support for Xbox BT controller mapping.” The latter addition also applies to the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3a families.

Elsewhere, Google notes “Improvements for Google Assistant Hotword” on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3. While the Pixel 3 alone gets “Improvements for bottom speaker audio quality.” Lastly the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a gets “additional fixes for some devices stuck during boot.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: