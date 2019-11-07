Google Stadia launches in just a couple of weeks and the service is set to be the first of a few game streaming options. Now, some unearthed code is suggesting that Steam is working on its own game streaming service to compete with Stadia.

@SteamDB spotted code from a partner site which mentions that Valve – the company that owns Steam – is working on something called “Steam Cloud Gaming.”

The implications of that name are pretty obvious, but there’s a lot we don’t know about what Valve is working on. Partners will need to sign an addendum to their terms alongside this new service.

This discovery raises a few questions, firstly whether or not Valve could even pull off this technology. A huge part of the reason that Google Stadia can pull off low-latency game streaming is by using Google’s vast network of servers located across the world, and that’s something a game streaming service from Steam wouldn’t have access too.

Right now, it’s important to take this with a huge grain of salt, but with Google and Microsoft pushing game streaming forward, it makes sense that a big name such as Valve would want to get in on the fun. No official word has been given from the company.

Valve is working on "Steam Cloud Gaming" according to partner site code update. Partners will need to sign an addendum to their terms. Could this be a competitor to @GoogleStadia?https://t.co/7AQ9YxCol8 — Steam Database (@SteamDB) November 6, 2019

