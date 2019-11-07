Valve may be developing ‘Steam Cloud Gaming’ as a Google Stadia competitor

Google Stadia launches in just a couple of weeks and the service is set to be the first of a few game streaming options. Now, some unearthed code is suggesting that Steam is working on its own game streaming service to compete with Stadia.

@SteamDB spotted code from a partner site which mentions that Valve – the company that owns Steam – is working on something called “Steam Cloud Gaming.”

The implications of that name are pretty obvious, but there’s a lot we don’t know about what Valve is working on. Partners will need to sign an addendum to their terms alongside this new service.

This discovery raises a few questions, firstly whether or not Valve could even pull off this technology. A huge part of the reason that Google Stadia can pull off low-latency game streaming is by using Google’s vast network of servers located across the world, and that’s something a game streaming service from Steam wouldn’t have access too.

Right now, it’s important to take this with a huge grain of salt, but with Google and Microsoft pushing game streaming forward, it makes sense that a big name such as Valve would want to get in on the fun. No official word has been given from the company.

