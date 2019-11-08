One of the best features of the Google Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max and Google Smart Displays, in general, is the photo slideshow feature. While the nostalgia factor is great, the addition of dates to your photo slideshows is now a great new Smart Display addition.

Dates will only show on some of your Smart Display photo slideshows though (via Android Police). You’ll notice them in the bottom right of your photos with the date taken. Not only that but there is now further album information and details of the photo-taker or uploader too — if you use shared albums or accounts.

I’ve not been able to see it on any of my Nest Hub devices, but AP notes that the new date info will appear around 10 to 20% of the time. At present, the photo slideshow just shows the album info and the owner or uploader in the bottom right of each photo/collage.

It’s likely that Google is currently testing this feature and it only appears to be visible on Google Smart Displays such as the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. It’s unclear if this will be an exclusive feature but it’s so early that it’s really hard to tell.

That said, this would be a really neat inclusion that gives some more context to those auto-generated nostalgia-driven photo slideshows and this makes the best smart digital photo frame even better still. Let’s just hope for a wider rollout soon.

If you have seen dates on your Smart Display devices, let us know down in the comments section below.

