Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes Google Home Mini and Chromecast bundle, Skagen’s Falster 2 Smartwatch, and the best AliExpress Singles Day deals. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Score a Google Home Mini + Chromecast for $45

Walmart offers the Google Home Mini and Chromecast bundle for $45 shipped. You’d typically pay $70 for this bundle, which is in-line with our previous mentions. We are expecting to see slightly better pricing for Black Friday. Google Home Mini features always-on access to Assistant and allows you to control your smart home, adjust music playback and more. Chromecast enters the mix to bring your favorite content to any TV.

Skagen’s sleek Falster 2 Smartwatch runs Google Wear OS

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch for $149 shipped. That’s 50% off the typical rate found at retailers like Target and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $30. Whether you are iPhone or Android user, this Google Wear OS smartwatch will pair nicely either way. This platform-agnostic approach allows you to keep an open mind and explore all of the latest tech without being held down by proprietary devices. This model sports a small 40mm case, ensuring a great fit for a wide variety of wrist sizes. It works with all Skagen 20mm bands, making it fairly simple to switch your style. Read our review to learn more.

Best AliExpress Singles Day Deals

Singles Day is official here, and while there were plenty of early bargains to be had yesterday, the biggest online sale in the world is now live in earnest. AliExpress is pushing everything from home goods to tech, electric bikes, and more as part of this year’s event. Free shipping is mostly available across the board to the United States, which is a welcome departure from previous years. Check out the entire roundup for all of our favorite AliExpress Singles Day deals and more.

