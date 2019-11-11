You’re not alone, Nest is down for many users this morning

- Nov. 11th 2019 5:12 am PT

0

If you have Google Nest cameras or thermostats in your home, you’re not alone if they’re not working properly this morning with the service being down. It seems the service’s servers are experiencing some issues.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Reports on DownDetector, from our own readers, and on Twitter all confirm that Nest is down for quite a lot of users this morning. The issue doesn’t seem incredibly widespread, mainly affecting users in the UK and northeast United States.

At the time of writing, my own cameras are functioning properly, but members of the 9to5 team are seeing their devices marked as “offline.” As of about 8 am ET, the problem seems to have been ongoing for a few hours already. Some users are reporting that their services are back up at this time, so it seems Nest is tackling the issue behind the scenes.

The official Google Nest account on Twitter confirms that the company is aware of the situation and they are looking into what’s going on. Hopefully, things will be patched up in the next couple of hours.

 

More on Nest:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Google Nest

Google Nest

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches