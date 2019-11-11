If you have Google Nest cameras or thermostats in your home, you’re not alone if they’re not working properly this morning with the service being down. It seems the service’s servers are experiencing some issues.

Reports on DownDetector, from our own readers, and on Twitter all confirm that Nest is down for quite a lot of users this morning. The issue doesn’t seem incredibly widespread, mainly affecting users in the UK and northeast United States.

At the time of writing, my own cameras are functioning properly, but members of the 9to5 team are seeing their devices marked as “offline.” As of about 8 am ET, the problem seems to have been ongoing for a few hours already. Some users are reporting that their services are back up at this time, so it seems Nest is tackling the issue behind the scenes.

The official Google Nest account on Twitter confirms that the company is aware of the situation and they are looking into what’s going on. Hopefully, things will be patched up in the next couple of hours.

Hi there, thanks for reaching out. Our team is still looking into this. We'll get back to you once we get an update. — Google Nest (@googlenest) November 11, 2019

