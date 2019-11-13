Google Sites is now adding support for several right-to-left languages, giving webmasters around the globe far more content management options.

Announced over on the official G Suite update blog, Google has added support for Sites in four new languages: Arabic, Farsi, Hebrew, and Urdu. For websites and institutions that have visitors and users in multiple global regions, this will make localization efforts that much easier.

To access the new right-to-left languages, a site editor simply has to set their language to one of the above. This will adjust the site editing experience and places the editing sidebars and menus on the left-hand side of the screen — rather than the usual left side.

Once a site is published, those viewing or using the site will have navigation elements and accessibility features reversed. Making sites usable for global audiences is, therefore, far easier.

This new update will be available for rapid release and scheduled release domains starting today and is available to all G Suite editions. As a default inclusion, the right-to-left language feature will become a default option for all Google Sites.

