Google Tasks 1.7 adds dark theme and homecreen widgets

Google Tasks is sparingly updated, but it’s getting a sizable refresh today that introduces a dark theme. More importantly, the Android app gains two homescreen widgets with Google Tasks 1.7.

The Google Tasks dark theme is quite straightforward with the stark white background gaining a dark gray option. The bottom bar with integrated center FAB adopts a slightly lighter shade, while there is another hue for the task list switcher and overflow menu. That latter page houses “Theme” at the very bottom with three default preferences: Light, Dark, and System default.

Google Tasks 1.7 also introduces two homescreen widgets. The first is for “New Task,” which is essentially the draggable app shortcut.

There is also a “List” that ranges from 2×2 to your entire screen. This rich widget allows you to scroll through your entries, while a list picker is available in the upper-left corner. Tapping “+” on the other side immediately slides up a keyboard to generate a task. Full options here include adding details and assigning a due date. Unlike the first widget, this one respects your Android 10 dark theme setting.

The last update to Tasks in June added basic photo integration and an app shortcut. Meanwhile, we’ve seen evidence that it’s coming to Google Calendar for Android. The service is integrated into Gmail today and a part of G Suite, which should alleviate longevity concerns.

Google Tasks 1.7 enables the dark theme and adds the homescreen widgets. It’s rolling out now via the Play Store or through APK Mirror.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: