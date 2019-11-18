The Android 10 beta is in full swing for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 but is set to be extended to the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 at some point in the not-too-distant future.

For those that have either of the 2018 flagships, this is exceptional news and really cements Samsung’s progress with support for older devices rather than simply pushing them aside without a second thought.

It was confirmed that we’re likely to see the updates over the coming weeks after a Samsung Beta Operations Manager responded to a post over on the South Korean Samsung Community pages (via SamMobile) stating that the Android 10 update is likely to come to the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 within the next week.

This really is fantastic news for those hoping to get Android 10 in the coming months, as getting test builds out is a sign that we’ll see stable builds potentially before the year is out. That said, as this is only confirmation of a Korean Android 10 beta, it may take a little longer for localizations and carrier builds to be offered globally.

All of the brand new controls and features as part of Android 10 should really help freshen up the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 — which despite being over 12 months old at this point really are fantastic smartphones. One UI 2.0 takes many of the base Android 10 features and adds a touch of Samsung ‘sheen’ to give you the trademark experience we’ve come to expect from the South Korean tech giant.

Of course, should we know any further details on the rollout, we’ll be the first to let you know when you can register to be part of the beta.

