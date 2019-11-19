After three years of regular security updates and patches, the OnePlus 3/3T is now receiving its final update in the form of the October 2019 security patch.

Since release in 2016, both devices have been updated from Android Nougat up to Android Pie and had numerous security patches and updates in the interim. This final patch signals the end of “official” support for the OnePlus 3 and 3T — don’t expect another update unless a major security issue is encountered (via XDA-Developers).

The last update seen on the OnePlus 3 and 3T was actually the full Android Pie build. It also added the August 2019 security patch. This is well in line with the previous update maintenance schedule published on the official OnePlus forums — which had November 2019 as the end of extended security patch updates.

As expected, the changelog isn’t the most extensive, but it does bring some general bug fixes and improvements along with updated Google Mobile Services apps along with the October 2019 security patch. Check out the changelog below:

System Updated Android security patch to 2019.10

Updated GMS apps

General bug fixes and improvements

OnePlus confirmed to XDA that this update is currently in phase one and will roll out in stages. That means if you’re still rocking the OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T, you should see your last update once no issues have been found after the initial rollout. While your phone will work pretty much as normal and this was expected, it’s still a sad day when such a popular and defining device in OnePlus’ history is no longer supported.

