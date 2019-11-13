OnePlus is set to launch a dedicated OnePlus Care app to help North American owners request service support and check the status of any ongoing device repairs.

According to a post on the official OnePlus forums, the OnePlus Care app is being worked on and plans are in place to bring the after-service management app to North America in “late November.”

Our team is working hard to bring the OnePlus Care application to the North American region, to allow users to easily submit service requests and track the repair status. This application is expected to launch at the end of November. We will keep you posted and let you know when it is available for our users in North America.

It’s not clear if this means that OnePlus is set to launch the full AppleCare-like protection plan that covers issues such as an extended warranty, battery replacement discounts, and upgrade plan enrollment alongside this app launch.

The paid OnePlus Care service is currently only available in India at present but we’re sure it would likely be a popular service if rolled out further. Releasing the app in North America does hint at a potential future global rollout.

Once made available, the OnePlus Care app will allow you to quickly request a repair on your phone or check the repair status of a device already shipped to a dedicated service center. While this is all pretty neat, if you only have access to one smartphone, then this application might not be particularly useful unless you can install it on a secondary device.

Kudos to OnePlus for making the frustrating process of getting device support and repair help that little bit easier. Let’s just hope that they can stick to this tentative release timeframe.

