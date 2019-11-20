Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 includes some of the most unique colors of any smartphone on the market today, and now, it’s getting two new ones. Starting this week in the US, the Galaxy Note 10 will be available in Aura Red and Aura Pink.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Available in “limited quantities,” these new color variants are available for purchase now for some users. Samsung says that anyone who enrolled in early access for Samsung’s pre-Black Friday deals on Samsung.com will be able to purchase today.

For everyone else, the unlocked Note 10 in Aura Red and Aura Pink will be available starting at 12:01 a.m. ET on November 21. Both colors are vibrant and unique for the Note brand, but it’s a shame they’re not available for the Note 10+. If you’re interested in picking one up, Samsung’s website will be the only place to buy it.

These new colors also come alongside Samsung’s Black Friday deals. With an eligible trade-in, the Galaxy Note 10 is available from $309 and includes a free pair of Galaxy Buds headphones, too. Without a trade-in, the Galaxy Note 10 starts at $949.

The Galaxy Note10 Aura Red and Aura Pink Unlocked by Samsung devices are now available in limited quantities for consumers who enrolled in early access to our upcoming pre-Black Friday deals on Samsung.com. Should supplies be available, the devices and deals will then be available for anyone to purchase, starting at 12:01 a.m. ET tomorrow, Thursday, November 21.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: