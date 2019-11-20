To make playing games on your phone more comfortable on Stadia, Google is selling a unique accessory. The “CLAW” is designed to mount your phone on the Stadia Controller, but it actually damages the controller itself.

Sold in the Google Store for $15 soon, the CLAW is a pretty simple mount that holds the phone up above the controller giving it better weight distribution compared to other controller mounts. It’s a great idea if you ask me, but it seems it has a flaw.

Apparently, when attaching or removing the CLAW from a Stadia Controller, you can end up damaging the controller. Raymond Wong notes on Twitter that it leaves a scratch, but there are no pictures showing this yet.

Somewhat more worryingly is that Google is aware of this. A disclaimer our Kyle Bradshaw spotted on the Google Store listing for the product says that the CLAW “may mark the Stadia Controller during installation and removal.” It’s unclear if this is due to the CLAW’s design or just the paint being used on the Controller, but in either case, it seems like a huge oversight.

Power Support Claw™, may mark the Stadia Controller during installation and removal. Please see the quick start guide.

Hopefully, a design revision can help to fix this problem, but if not, you might want to be careful putting this product on your controller – especially if you got the limited Founder’s Edition controller.

