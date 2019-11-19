During last week’s AMA, a Made for Google accessory that mounts Pixel phones onto Stadia Controllers was teased. The “CLAW” holder is now listed on the Google Store as “coming soon” for $14.99.

Unlike third-party solutions, this Claw holder is custom-made for the Stadia Controller. It straps onto the front of the first-party Wi-Fi accessory with cutouts for the Stadia button, and makes sure not to conflict with the Assistant or Capture keys. It also leaves space for the 3.5 mm headphone jack up front and USB-C port on the rear.

The Claw obscures most of the face buttons, but is specifically designed to put your Pixel’s screen right in front of you. Google notes how the “Claw positions the phone in a comfortable and balanced position, enabling ergonomic mobile game play.”

Predominantly made of black polycarbonate plastic with a matte finish, there is silicone on the phone holder portion that’s spring loaded. Officially, the Claw is designed for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, or Pixel 4 XL.

Of course, it should work for the Pixel 2 and fit other third-party devices, not that non-Pixel Android phones or iOS devices are supported by Stadia at this stage. The “Phone Holder Extension Height” lists a minimum of 2.09 in (53 mm) and maximum of 3.19 in (81 mm).

Available for $14.99, it looks like no short USB-C cable is included in the box. The Stadia Controller Claw holder is listed as “Coming soon” and expected to be an exclusive.

