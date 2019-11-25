Google Nest Mini is now available in India for ₹4,499

Google’s Nest Mini is a huge upgrade over its previous Home Mini smart speaker and today, the updated product is launching in India.

Available now from Flipkart and soon from other retailers, the Nest Mini sells for ₹4,499 in India. That’s actually slighlty cheaper than the Home Mini usually retails for, but the older product is often found on sale now as it is in other regions. So far, the Nest Mini is only available in Charcoal and Chalk from Flipkart.

The Nest Mini has several upgrades from the original Home Mini including significantly better sound quality. The device is not only louder but has fuller sound with better bass. Google also improved the touch controls, added a built-in wall mount, and also started using recycled materials for the fabric coating the top of the speaker.

Overall, the Nest Mini is simply a better product compared to what was previously available and we’re glad to see that it’s now available in India. Flipkart, notably, has a few bank promotions available with the product as well as ad-free music streaming through Gaana through early 2021.

