This week, Google announced that its Advanced Protection Program will soon be available for all G Suite enterprise customers. Offering the “strongest account security,” Google is running a promo where current APP users that get somebody else to join will receive a free Nest Mini.

Google began emailing Advanced Protection Program members this morning about the offer. To spread adoption, referring a friend or colleague that “could benefit from Google’s strongest account security” will score you a Google Nest Mini. APP is intended for accounts “most at risk” of attack like journalists, business leaders, and political operatives.

After they enroll, you’ll be sent a Google Store code for the $49 Assistant smart speaker just announced last month. New enrollees will also get a free Titan Security Key bundle (normally $50) that includes a Bluetooth/NFC fob and USB-A/NFC key.

These 2-factor authentication methods are required with one device intended to always be on you when signing in, while another is kept in a safe location.

Logistics-wise, you enter the email address of the person being referred in this form and Google will provide them more information about the program. If they sign-up by December 13th, you’ll get the Nest Mini code on December 16th.

This Advanced Protection Program Nest Mini promotion by Google offers an interesting hardware bonus to increase security. It’s unclear whether those that sign-up for APP today will be able to invite others to score a free speaker. For free consumer Google Accounts, there are three parts to the Advanced Protection Program.

A physical security key that’s hard to spoof — compared to SMS authentication — will always be required at sign-in. Third-party apps will no longer have access to your Google Drive or Gmail, with access to the latter only possible through the first-party mobile and web clients. Lastly, additional reviews during the recovery process will be implemented if you’re ever locked out of your account. The enterprise version scans Gmail attachments while Safe Browsing in Chrome will monitor for risky downloads.

You can learn more and sign-up for the Advanced Protection Program here.

Thanks Retroity

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: