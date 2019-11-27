It’s Thanksgiving in the United States today, and many of us around the country are taking time to be with our families. To help celebrate, today’s Google Doodle is designed to rekindle memories of your personal history with Thanksgiving.

As always, the Google homepage this morning, in the US, has been devoted to the celebration of Thanksgiving and its history. In particular, the animated Doodle’s design is based on the childhood memory of using crayons to draw the rough outline of a turkey based on your hand.

In the official Google Doodles blog, the company shared some bonus sketches of other Thanksgiving history like football and maize drawn in the style of a “hand turkey.” Also, along the top of the Google search results page today you’ll see a banner full of other hand turkeys and crayons.

Google Pixel phones are also joining in on the fun with a little crayon popping out to draw a hand turkey onto the Pixel Launcher’s Google Search bar.

For a Google-oriented look at the history of Thanksgiving, check out some of our favorite Thanksgiving Google Doodles from over the years.

2019 2017 2015 2012

As only the United States is celebrating Thanksgiving and its history today, France and a handful of other countries are seeing a much cooler video Google Doodle today. The video celebrates French singer-songwriter Michel Berger’s 72nd birthday with a mini music video for his song “Celui qui chante.” Even if you don’t speak French, this artistic video doodle is worth a watch.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: