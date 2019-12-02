Cyber Monday is set to bring some of the best Google Pixel deals of the year. The Pixel 4 in particular is set to see big discounts in the form of gift cards from Target and AT&T, while Verizon is looking to offer a BOGO promotion. This is just the beginning of the Google Pixel deals you can expect to find over at 9to5Toys this Cyber Monday, and you’ll find all of the latest updates for Pixel deals below…

Best Google Pixel deals that are live right now

For those looking for the latest and greatest in the Android world, Cyber Monday has delivered. Right now at Amazon you can score $200 off both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL with deals from $599. This offer is still the best cash discount we’ve seen on Google’s latest device. But if you’re fine with some store credit, Target is now offering a $300 gift card with in-store activation.

For something a bit more budget-friendly, we’re also tracking some noteworthy price drops on the unlocked Google Pixel 3a Smartphone starting at $250 when you activate it today.

Amazon now has the Google Pixel 3a 64GB Android Smartphone in unlocked condition for $299 shipped. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and a match of the all-time low price there. This is one of our most-anticipated Black Friday deals this year, so be sure to jump on this one if you’re interested at all. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

We’re now seeing an additional early offer in the world of Google’s handsets, as the Pixel 3a is on sale from $300 on Verizon. If the larger form-factor is a must, you’re in luck because the Pixel 3a XL is down to $280 as well. These are some of the best offers all year and $99 less than Google’s official upcoming Black Friday sale prices, Both devices offer a budget-focused Android experience with a killer camera and other notable features.

