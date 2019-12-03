Qualcomm unveils new Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 765 chipsets to bring 5G to all

We’re here in Maui, and Qualcomm has today announced its latest flagship smartphone system-on-a-chip, the Snapdragon 865. They also announced a couple of mid-range chips by the names of Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G, respectively.

Qualcomm isn’t detailing the chips until tomorrow’s keynote, but the company did provide some very basic information on stage this morning.

As announced by Qualcomm senior Vice President and general manager of mobile, Alex Katouzian, the two new platforms (the 865 platform and the 765 platform) were made with 5G and AI in mind. Specifically, the 865 packs the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF system, which Qualcomm says is “the world’s most advanced 5G platform.”

The Snapdragon 765 and 765G, as it happens, also bring 5G connectivity, as well as “advanced AI processing, and select Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences.”

Obviously, the main takeaway is that these are the mobile smartphone chips that we can expect to infiltrate dozens of Android phones launching next year, and they bring lots of improvements over last year’s chips. We’ll hear more about those improvements tomorrow.

We’ll be on the ground all week to keep you in the loop on all the latest developments, but if you want to watch the various Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit keynotes yourself, you can do that as well.

FTC disclosure: Qualcomm flew us out to Maui to cover these announcements, but the content of our coverage of these announcements are comprised of our own thoughts. In other words, this isn’t paid placement sponsored content.