Google Home Max bundles highlight today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, along with deals on Chromebook and top-rated Tile trackers. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Google Home Max bundles with Home Mini

Walmart is offering Google Home Max and Home Mini speakers bundled together for $188. As a comparison, Home Max typically goes for $299 but dropped to $199 for Black Friday. Home Mini originally sold for $49 and dropped to $19 during the holidays. Today’s deal offers around $325 worth of value. These two speakers are arguably the best way to bring Assistant to your smart home setup. The high-end Max offers booming sound, while the Mini speaker can go just about anywhere. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Acer 2-in-1 Chromebook Spin 11 on sale

Best Buy offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB in Obsidian Black for $219. Usually selling for $289, today’s offer saves you over 25% and drops the price to match our previous mention for the all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy currently offers the Sparky Silver version for $329 right now.

Featuring a 2-in-1 design, this Chromebook can easily convert between a typical laptop and tablet thanks to its folding form-factor. It weighs just over three-pounds and sports upwards of ten hours of battery life per charge. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at dual USB-C and two USB-A ports, as well as a headphone jack and more.

Tile tracker 4-packs drop to new Amazon lows

Amazon is currently offering a four-pack of Tile Pro Trackers with Replaceable Battery for $69. Normally selling for $100, today’s price cut saves you 31%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low.

Tile Pro makes it easy to locate a misplaced backpack, set of keys, or even a TV remote. It sports a rugged form-factor as well as a 300-foot range and one-year of battery life. A replaceable battery also enters the mix, allowing you to take advantage of the Pro trackers for years to come. With Apple’s AirTag still missing in action, today’s deal is a chance to score a sizable discount on the reigning item finder champion.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: PDP Mars Lightcon Lightgun revives an iconic gaming accessory [Video]

Sphero RVR Review: Learn to code with this nimble, customizable robot [Video]

Audio-Technica ATH-G1WL Review: My new go-to wireless gaming headset [Video]