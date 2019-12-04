Snapdragon 865 will be first SoC to support on-phone ID card APIs in Android R

Qualcomm and Google announced today at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Tech Summit that the company’s new Snapdragon SoCs — referring to the new Snapdragon 865 and 765 — will be the first to support the new Android Identity Credential APIs coming with Android R.

We’re very excited to announce that Snapdragon will be the first mobile SoC to support Android Identity Credential APIs, which means that mobile drivers’ license and electronic ID will be possible with Android R.

We first got wind of these new APIs in March of this year, thanks to some digging from XDA-Developers, and Google went on to confirm that it was working on this for a future version of Android at Google I/O in May.

That makes today’s announcement not entirely surprising — or hardly even news. If Google was working on these APIs to run on phones running Android R, it was essentially a given that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform would have to support them. This announcement mostly serves of an assurance that this is the case.

You can watch the full snippet from today’s Day 2 keynote at the Snapdragon Tech Summit below, and check out the full livestream for Day 2 and the archive of Day 1 here.

