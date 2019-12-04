[Update: Day 2] How to watch Qualcomm unveil expected Snapdragon 865 and more [Livestream]

It’s day one of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit, and we’re on the ground on Wailea, Maui, Hawaii to bring you all the latest. We’ll have coverage throughout the week. If you’d prefer to get the word directly from the mouth of the beast as well, you can stream the main keynotes every day this week — Tuesday through Thursday.

It’s not entirely clear what he San Diego, California-based company is going to announce this morning, but we can assume a few things. If leaks over the last couple months are to be believed, the big draw of the event will likely be the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which will likely be mentioned the morning of the first day with details teased out later in the week.

If you’re not a chip aficionado, that means Qualcomm is set to detail the specs of the chip that runs in pretty much every flagship Android phone — from the Samsung Galaxy series to the Google Pixel. It’s unlikely that we’ll see any significant announcements from Qualcomm’s partners to go along with the chip announcements this week, though.

Expect to see 5G at the center of this week’s announcements, as well as the ways Qualcomm’s tech will power other buzzwordy technologies like artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and more. You can check out the latest livestream below — we’ll be updating this post throughout the week so you can tune in each day. There will be keynotes Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with even more announcements sprinkled throughout the week.

Day 1 Snapdragon Tech Summit Keynote

Day 2 Snapdragon Tech Summit Keynote

FTC disclosure: Qualcomm flew us out to Maui to cover these announcements, but the content of our coverage of these announcements are comprised of our own thoughts. In other words, this isn’t paid placement sponsored content.